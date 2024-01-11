My next project with Pramod is a youthful entertainer: Producer Shruti Naidu  

By Express News Service

Actor Pramod, noted television producer Shruti Naidu, and Ramesh Indra, who came together for Premiere Padmini, are set to collaborate once again. “This will not be the sequel to Premiere Padmini, as planned earlier, but for a youthful entertainer,” says producer Shruti Naidu, who released the film’s poster to mark the occasion of Pramod’s birthday. The yet-to-be-titled film is scheduled to start filming by the end of February.

Ramesh Indra, Shruti Naidu, and Pramod

“The sequel to Premiere Padmini is in the pipeline, but it got delayed due to Covid, which interrupted the flow of events. So, we decided to proceed with a separate project for Pramod, especially considering his presence in Salaar, which has made a significant difference in his career.

We thought it was the right time. Moreover, our director, Ramesh Indra, was ready with the script, which will be the perfect fit for Pramod at this stage of his career. He possesses all the attributes to connect with the youth, especially through song and emotions, and I want to present Pramod in this way,” says Shruti.

The film is set in a college backdrop, spanning a 10-year timeline difference. “As of now, the director and actor have been finalised, and we hope to bring back the technicians who were part of Premiere Padmini. We are working on ironing out the terms before we officially announce the cast and crew,” she adds.

Shruti is determined to proceed with the sequel to Premiere Padmini as well. “Jaggesh, who played the lead in Premiere Padmini, immensely liked the subject of the sequel, and we will take up the project after finishing this Pramod film,” she says.

