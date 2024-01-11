Thola will be my fourth single: Arjun Kishore Chandra

By Express News Service

Arjun Kishore Chandra enjoys being part of single albums as much as he loves being in cinema. The actor is also juggling between a professional job in Ireland and pursuing his passion for the creative arts.

Currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Maaye & Co, Arjun is gearing up for his next single titled Thola. The song, produced by techie Deepak R, an NRI in Canada, will be shot in Dublin and feature music composed by the noted rapper SID.

“I enjoy being the face of singles, starting with Seru Nanna Tholalli, Trippyaana, and Yetthara. Thola will be my fourth single, and will be released in April,” says Arjun, who was previously part of the lyrics writing team, Ninnagungalli. Talking about the inspiration behind Thola, Arjun says, “While tigers, lions, and elephants get trained and perform in circuses, a Thola (wolf) never does. It is indeed a very intelligent and flexible animal, a real fighter and survivor against all odds. This single will be based on that theme.”

As for his film, Maaye & Co, directed by Sandeep Kumar and produced by Ravindra Rao, the makers are fixing a date for its theatrical release, which will be announced soon.

ALSO READ | ‘Maaye and Company will be special film in my career’

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Arjun Kishore Chandra enjoys being part of single albums as much as he loves being in cinema. The actor is also juggling between a professional job in Ireland and pursuing his passion for the creative arts. Currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Maaye & Co, Arjun is gearing up for his next single titled Thola. The song, produced by techie Deepak R, an NRI in Canada, will be shot in Dublin and feature music composed by the noted rapper SID. “I enjoy being the face of singles, starting with Seru Nanna Tholalli, Trippyaana, and Yetthara. Thola will be my fourth single, and will be released in April,” says Arjun, who was previously part of the lyrics writing team, Ninnagungalli. Talking about the inspiration behind Thola, Arjun says, “While tigers, lions, and elephants get trained and perform in circuses, a Thola (wolf) never does. It is indeed a very intelligent and flexible animal, a real fighter and survivor against all odds. This single will be based on that theme.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As for his film, Maaye & Co, directed by Sandeep Kumar and produced by Ravindra Rao, the makers are fixing a date for its theatrical release, which will be announced soon. ALSO READ | ‘Maaye and Company will be special film in my career’ Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp