I am confident about Aaram Aravind Swamy: Aniissh

Aniissh, known for his role in Namm Areadalli Ondu Dina, has appeared in commercial entertainers like Vaasu Naan Pakka Commercial and Ramarjuna. He has now taken a break from action with Aaram Aravind Swamy, and on the occasion of his birthday, the makers released the first single, which has been written by Nagarjun Sharma and composed by Arjun Janya.

The film is billed as a full-fledged comedy with emotions, unlike his previous action films. "All my action films had comedy, but this film is entirely comedic. It's not that I am taking a break from action; I just thought I should try a lighthearted film," says Aniish, adding, "In my previous cinema, there was action, but somehow, my last film, Benki, failed. I thought I should change the pattern.

I am glad that people are dropping good vibes for the rushes about Aaram Aravind Swamy, saying that the film will work out. When Abhishek narrated the script, he had his doubts if I would accept it. However, I enjoyed it right during the narration. Every film of mine had an action-packed climax, but Aaram Aravind Swamy would have an emotionally charged climax, which is something new to me. I am very confident about the product, and I believe I will achieve success through this film."

The makers are planning to release the film this March. Meanwhile, Aniish intends to take up his next project only after completing Aaram Aravind Swamy. The film marks Abishek's third directorial venture and stars Milana Nagaraj and Hritika Shreenivas in the principal cast.

