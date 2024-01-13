Rishab Shetty’s meeting with Ashutosh Gowritrikar sparks speculations

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Rishab Shetty, who is gearing up for the prequel of Kantara, Chapter 1, made under Hombale Films had a meeting with Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowritrikar and Vishnu Vardhan Induri on Friday, sparking speculation about a collaboration. The director, who is also playing the lead, is currently transforming his role for the Kantara prequel and is on a location recce.

Rishab Shetty and Ashutosh Gowritrikar

Since September 2023, there has been speculation about Rishab and Ashutosh Gowtrikar teaming up. However, Rishab, in a previous interview with CE, had mentioned that his current focus is solely on the Kantara prequel, and he wouldn’t discuss anything else. Nonetheless, this meeting with Ashu Gowritikar has caught everyone’s attention.

The question of whether this will be Rishab Shetty’s next project after the Kantara prequel will be answered in due time. Kantara, released in 2022, enjoyed significant success, with the Kannada film receiving widespread acclaim and achieving substantial box office success. Due to its immense popularity, it was later released in multiple Indian languages, gaining national recognition, and now everyone is looking forward to the prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1.

With Rishab Shetty playing the lead, the makers are yet to announce the other cast. As for the technicians, the Kantara prequel will see the return of composer Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematographer Arvind S Kashyap.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Rishab Shetty, who is gearing up for the prequel of Kantara, Chapter 1, made under Hombale Films had a meeting with Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowritrikar and Vishnu Vardhan Induri on Friday, sparking speculation about a collaboration. The director, who is also playing the lead, is currently transforming his role for the Kantara prequel and is on a location recce. Rishab Shetty and Ashutosh GowritrikarSince September 2023, there has been speculation about Rishab and Ashutosh Gowtrikar teaming up. However, Rishab, in a previous interview with CE, had mentioned that his current focus is solely on the Kantara prequel, and he wouldn’t discuss anything else. Nonetheless, this meeting with Ashu Gowritikar has caught everyone’s attention. The question of whether this will be Rishab Shetty’s next project after the Kantara prequel will be answered in due time. Kantara, released in 2022, enjoyed significant success, with the Kannada film receiving widespread acclaim and achieving substantial box office success. Due to its immense popularity, it was later released in multiple Indian languages, gaining national recognition, and now everyone is looking forward to the prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); With Rishab Shetty playing the lead, the makers are yet to announce the other cast. As for the technicians, the Kantara prequel will see the return of composer Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematographer Arvind S Kashyap. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp