Dheekshith Shetty to reunite with Srinidhi Bengaluru for found footage horror vlogumentary

Dheekshith Shetty and Srinidhi Bengaluru, the creative duo behind the hit film Blink, are reuniting for a groundbreaking horror experience. This time, they are venturing into a spine-chilling found footage vlogumentary, blending horror with an immersive, first-person perspective. “We’re not just telling a story; we’re making you live it,” says director Srinidhi, emphasising that the film will pull audiences directly into its terrifying world. To enhance the raw, immersive feel, the actors themselves will handle the cameras, capturing the fear in real time.

What sets this film apart from traditional found footage horror is its modern tech-driven approach. From action cameras to CCTV and car dash cams, these everyday devices will become integral to the storytelling. “It’s about today’s vloggers, social media influencers, and the dual nature of their lives—their highs and lows—all while using contemporary technology to create a horror experience that feels unsettlingly real,” explains Srinidhi. The team is pushing genre boundaries, weaving horror into a vlogumentary format that keeps audiences on edge. Interestingly, the film also incorporates moments of humour, adding an unexpected layer to the eerie atmosphere.

With two shooting schedules already completed, the team is set to wrap up the final leg in April, aiming for a theatrical release later this year. With Dheekshith Shetty leading the project, the makers are also in the process of finalising fresh faces to join the cast.

The technical crew from Blink is returning for this project, with Prasannaa Kumar composing the soundscape, Avinash Shastry handling cinematography, and Sanjeev Jagirdar in charge of editing.

Meanwhile, Dheekshith Shetty, balancing multiple projects across languages, is also set to star in director Ashok’s upcoming film, following his critically acclaimed Dia.