Ricksha Chalaka to be a family-driven tale

Cinema has often explored the everyday struggles, joys, and sorrows of auto drivers. Adding to that list is an upcoming film titled Ricksha Challaka, which doesn’t just tell the story of an ordinary driver—it’s a story made by a family. The team, which has completed shooting has recently released the teaser and audio of the film, which marks the acting debut of Chiranth. His screen presence in both the teaser and songs suggests a carefully trained and committed performance. The film is directed by his brother Aayush Shashikumar, and produced by their mother Sharavathi Shashikumar—making this more than just a debut, it’s a full-circle family collaboration.

Rooted in a real-life incident witnessed during the 2020–2022 lockdowns, the film attempts to capture the emotional journey of an honest auto driver navigating society’s challenges. Shot across scenic locales like Mysuru, Varuna, KR Nagar, Saligrama, and Murudeshwar, the film blends realism with cinematic storytelling.

With five songs composed by Vedanth Atishay Jain and a blend of action and emotional drama, Ricksha Challaka has already received a U/A certificate. The story and choreography are by Shashi Aarakhshak, the lead actor and his director brother's father. The family, who is coming together to make Ricksha Challaka, has been dedicated to the late Shankar Nag and Puneeth Rajkumar and their film stands as a tribute to those two actors.

Featuring Nandini as the female lead, the fim also stars Bala Rajwadi, Chandraprabha, and Mimicry Gopi, among others.