Ravichandran Interview: I see a part of myself in Krishna Ajai Rao

As courtroom drama Yuddhakaanda gears up for its theatrical release, on April 18, anticipation is building. Starring Ajai Rao, the film directed by Pavan Bhat tells the gripping tale of a lawyer fighting for justice on behalf of a mother whose young child falls victim to abuse. The launch of the trailer for Yuddhakaanda Chapter 2 was an event in itself, with none other than the legendary Crazy Star V Ravichandran stepping up to unveil it. Ravichandran, known for his memorable role in the original Yuddhakaanda (1989), a remake of the Hindi classic Meri Jung, is closely tied to this sequel, offering his words of encouragement and insight on the film and the people behind it.
Yuddhakaanda 2 takes its cue from the original, but this time the focus is not just on courtroom drama. Ajai Rao, in his dual responsibility as both lead actor and producer, has set out to make a significant social impact. Speaking passionately in media interactions, he said, “As a father to a young daughter, I couldn’t help but think about what I would do if my family ever faced the kind of situation portrayed in the film. I’m determined to make a difference, and I hope this film sparks societal and legal changes to protect girls and women.”
Ajai’s ambitions extend beyond the screen. He hopes to screen Yuddhakaanda for President Smt Draupadi Murmu, believing that such exposure could give the film greater visibility and contribute to a wider discourse on justice and abuse. His mission is clear: to address issues that matter, while using his platform as an actor and producer to bring about change.
This marks Ajai’s first release since 2022’s Shokiwala, a film he believed was necessary to address vital social issues. With Yuddhakaanda, the focus shifts to the core message that “justice delayed is justice denied,” with a poignant reminder to parents about safeguarding their children from harm.
At the trailer launch, Ravichandran shared his admiration for Ajai, praising his dedication to cinema and the cause. "Everybody’s life is Yuddhakaanda," he began, reflecting on the intensity of the film’s themes. "There is a journey, a serious atmosphere, and a sense of fear—watching Ajai Rao talk about his role, I saw the responsibility in him as a father and a citizen. I see his dreams, his passion, and his responsibility in making this film. Being 40 years in this industry, I can see the excitement and honesty in Ajai, and I see a part of myself in him."
He further expressed his confidence in the team behind the film, including director Pavan Bhat for their honesty and enthusiasm. "I could see the team's dedication. They have a message to deliver, and they are confident it will resonate with the audience."
Ravichandran also had a few words about the child artist, actor Archana Jois, and Ajai's portrayal of Bharat, a modern-day lawyer who represents both strength and integrity. “Ajai is today’s lawyer—a man with conviction and a strong physique, much like the seasoned lawyer played by Prakash Belawadi, and T S Nagabharana as perfect judge,” Ravichandran noted, adding that the cast's blend of experience and youthful energy gives the film its unique dynamic.
Reflecting on the financial and personal sacrifices involved in producing the film, Ravichandran made a personal connection. “When I heard Ajai talk about borrowing funds to make this film, it reminded me of my own struggles. Cinema is a serious business, and it’s rare to see such dedication,” he said. “But it’s clear Ajai has the conviction and passion for it.”
In closing, Ravichandran made a heartfelt promise: “I will buy five tickets for this film. I will watch it in theaters, and I won’t watch it for free. For someone like Ajai Rao, who has put so much love and dedication into this film, I will support it fully. I encourage others to do the same."
The film's music is done by Hemanth Jois and KB Praveen with Hemanth also taking care of the background score. The film cinematography is handled by Karthik Sharma.