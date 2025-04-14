Ravichandran Interview: I see a part of myself in Krishna Ajai Rao

As courtroom drama Yuddhakaanda gears up for its theatrical release, on April 18, anticipation is building. Starring Ajai Rao, the film directed by Pavan Bhat tells the gripping tale of a lawyer fighting for justice on behalf of a mother whose young child falls victim to abuse. The launch of the trailer for Yuddhakaanda Chapter 2 was an event in itself, with none other than the legendary Crazy Star V Ravichandran stepping up to unveil it. Ravichandran, known for his memorable role in the original Yuddhakaanda (1989), a remake of the Hindi classic Meri Jung, is closely tied to this sequel, offering his words of encouragement and insight on the film and the people behind it.

Yuddhakaanda 2 takes its cue from the original, but this time the focus is not just on courtroom drama. Ajai Rao, in his dual responsibility as both lead actor and producer, has set out to make a significant social impact. Speaking passionately in media interactions, he said, “As a father to a young daughter, I couldn’t help but think about what I would do if my family ever faced the kind of situation portrayed in the film. I’m determined to make a difference, and I hope this film sparks societal and legal changes to protect girls and women.”

Ajai’s ambitions extend beyond the screen. He hopes to screen Yuddhakaanda for President Smt Draupadi Murmu, believing that such exposure could give the film greater visibility and contribute to a wider discourse on justice and abuse. His mission is clear: to address issues that matter, while using his platform as an actor and producer to bring about change.

This marks Ajai’s first release since 2022’s Shokiwala, a film he believed was necessary to address vital social issues. With Yuddhakaanda, the focus shifts to the core message that “justice delayed is justice denied,” with a poignant reminder to parents about safeguarding their children from harm.