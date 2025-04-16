Bharat Talikote steps into the spotlight with Vicky

Vicky, a light-hearted comedy, captures the chaos and charm of a middle-class young man chasing big dreams. Directed by Deepak S Avandkar, the film’s trailer was recently launched in Bengaluru by actor Naveen Shankar and Malathi Sudheer, mother of filmmaker Tarun Kishore Sudhir.

Beneath its comedic surface, Vicky explores ambition, mishaps, and hope through its relatable protagonist. For Deepak, a Davanagere native and former associate director, this debut marks a leap into full-fledged storytelling. The film was shot in 35 days across Bengaluru and Chikkamagaluru and has received a U/A certificate. It’s set for release in the second week of May.

Produced by Navaneeth Lakshmi under Kesari Nandana Cine Creations, Vikki is the banner’s second film after Chitralahari. The team calls it a “beautifully made” venture.

The event drew strong support from industry well-wishers. Naveen Shankar praised the trailer’s humour-suspense mix and the team's dedication, and said, "Raju Talikote is the reason I came here today". Malathi Sudheer emphasised the magic of the theatre-going experience in a digital age.

Lead actor Bharat Talikote steps into the spotlight, playing a boy with big dreams. Music director Aarav Rishik teased the background score as the film’s highlight. Omkar Purushottam, who has worked on 20+ films with Deepak, vouched for the director’s talent.

Also starring Vindhya Hegde and Varun Devayya, Vikki will be released by Ramesh Babu.