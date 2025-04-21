Ram’s fan moment with Hrithik Roshan over Six T Nine

For Ram, a Kannadiga, settled in the US and juggling between India and the US, cinema was never just entertainment—it was an obsession born while watching Hrithik Roshan light up the screen. A techie by profession and a storyteller at heart, Ram took a bold leap in 2022 with his debut, Nahi Jnanena Sadruśham. Now, he returns with his second film 69 (SIX T NINE)—billed as a quirky, experimental drama—presented by Friends Funded Films and Vyas Studio. The film's tagline reads 'Once Upon a Time'. In it, he wears multiple hats—writer, director, producer, and lead actor.

What makes this journey even more surreal is a real-life twist: Hrithik Roshan, who was shooting in Chicago, met Ram in person. After hearing his story and watching a few clips, Hrithik reportedly said, "It’s really good. For someone from a tech background, this is impressive. I’d love to watch the full film."

The film follows a married couple trapped in a time loop—living the same day repeatedly with both hilarity and heartbreak. Can they break the cycle?

Kannadiga Shruti Bekkal—also known as Mrs USA—stars opposite Ram. Shot across the Ryansome Canyon and Texas, the film boasts music by Saleem Raj and cinematography by Harsha Mahadeshwar.

With growing international buzz, Ram plans an overseas premiere before bringing the film home to Karnataka.