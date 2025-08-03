CV Kumar dons the dual role of producer and actor in Shivaganga

Shivaganga, directed by Shri Manju and produced under the banner of Shree Panchami Cine Creations, recently held a grand music launch. The film’s songs, composed by Harsha Kagod was released via Siri Music. Shivaganga is actor-producer Kumar CV, who not only headlines the film but also produces it. A farmer and real estate businessman by profession, Kumar shared that acting had always been a dream, and Shivaganga gave him the perfect opportunity to step into the spotlight. Inspired by director Shri Manju's narration, Kumar decided to bring the project to life himself.
Director Shri Manju, who has written the story, screenplay, and dialogues, revealed that the title Shivaganga refers to two lead characters. He described the film as a romantic drama layered with a social message, packaged with all the elements a mainstream audience expects — emotion, entertainment, and meaning. Rivansi plays the female lead opposite Kumar, while Sangeetha plays a significant role as Ganga.
The ensemble cast features seasoned and new talents including Pushpa, Sudheendra, Shivamogga Ramanna, Nataraj, Bhagyaamma, and Nagaraj. Cinematography is handled by Sunay Jain, while production logistics are managed by Gurumurthy. Harsha Kagod has scored four songs for the film.
An intriguing announcement made during the press event was that although filming has wrapped, the climax remains under wraps. Shri Manju hinted that the ending is already conceptualised but deliberately left unfilmed — a narrative surprise that will unfold only on the big screen. This project marks his eighth film as a director.
The music launch by the key cast and crew members, including Rivansi, Sangeetha, music director Harsha Kagod, cinematographer Sunay Jain. With post-production complete, the team is gearing up for the film’s theatrical release soon.