CV Kumar dons the dual role of producer and actor in Shivaganga

Shivaganga, directed by Shri Manju and produced under the banner of Shree Panchami Cine Creations, recently held a grand music launch. The film’s songs, composed by Harsha Kagod was released via Siri Music. Shivaganga is actor-producer Kumar CV, who not only headlines the film but also produces it. A farmer and real estate businessman by profession, Kumar shared that acting had always been a dream, and Shivaganga gave him the perfect opportunity to step into the spotlight. Inspired by director Shri Manju's narration, Kumar decided to bring the project to life himself.