The Devil eyes a December release window

“Cinema is a medium of entertainment, and it should be viewed only in that spirit.” A recent note shared by Darshan’s wife, Vijaya Lakshmi, on behalf of the actor, has struck a chord with fans.
Darshan, who has completed the entire shoot for The Devil, directed by Prakash Veer, is now gearing up for the film’s release. The post conveyed his gratitude and commitment. “To all Kannada art lovers and my dear celebrities, this humble servant of your love offers his heartfelt salutations. I am forever grateful for the affection you have shown me — sharing my happiness, and standing as my backbone during hardships. Wherever I may be, in whatever state, I only wish for your well-being.”
The note further emphasised Darshan’s responsibility toward those who believe in him. “Supporting the vision of directors who trusted me with their dreams and the producers who have invested crores is my foremost duty. It is my sincere wish that all the work related to my film, The Devil, continues without any hindrance, and I hereby extend my full support towards it. I strongly believe that my celebrities also share the same sentiment,” it read.
Meanwhile, the excitement surrounding The Devil is steadily growing. The makers are eyeing a December release window, with an official date expected to be announced around the Ganesha festival. Produced by Shri Jaimatha Combines on a lavish scale, the film features Rachana Rai as the female lead, along with Sharmiela Mandre, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles.
Adding to the anticipation, the first single, 'Idre Nemdiyaag Irbek', originally scheduled for Independence Day, will now be unveiled this weekend. The track is particularly special as it marks the first-ever collaboration between Darshan and celebrated composer Ajaneesh Loknath. The film’s cinematography is handled by Sudhakar S Raj.