Pratyartha to hit theatres this week

Pratyartha is set to release on February 28, and the trailer was recently launched with actor SriiMurali gracing the event, wishing the team success.

Directed by Arjun Kamath from Karkala, Udupi, the film is billed as an investigative thriller.Director Arjun described Pratyartha as a film crafted to meet the expectations of Kannada cinema audiences, encouraging people to proudly recommend it to non-Kannada speakers as well. “The title may be old, but it perfectly fits our story and is contemporary. It’s an investigative thriller where everything has meaning,” said Kamath. He continued, “Understanding the preferences of today’s youth, my friends Ram and I spent a year shaping this script.”

Producers Nagesh M, Jai R Prabhu, Nityananda Pai, Premkumar V, and Bharat Shetty supported the project’s realisation. The film features a dual-shaded storyline, with Ram and Akshay Karkala in the lead roles and Shruti Chandrashekhar as the female lead. The supporting cast includes Suman Talwar, Naveen D Padil, Ramesh Bhat, and Deepak Rai. Music is composed by Sunad Gowtham, with cinematography by Vinuth.