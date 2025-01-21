Environmentalist Sri Rajani’s next 'Bandekavi' to explore reincarnation

Environmental filmmaker Sri Rajani is back with her third directorial venture, Bandekavi, following the success of Nava Itihasa and Gulle Nari. This reincarnation story blends suspense with a thrilling love narrative and stars Mohan Kumar in the lead role. For Mohan, who made his debut with Adavi, this marks his second outing as a hero.

Bandekavi was recently launched under the Varamahalakshmi Movies banner, with CG Gangaraju Dibburu and Mekke Shivu initiating the first shot. The clapboard was held by Varamahalakshmi, while Ravishankar Reddy operated the camera. The event was attended by dignitaries such as Nagendra Aras and the film’s team.

Filming is set to begin in February, with picturesque locations across Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Ramanagara, and Chamarajanagara chosen for the shoot. Casting for the heroine and other key roles is underway, with several veteran actors expected to join the ensemble.

The film’s technical team includes Harsha Kagodu as the music composer, Sandeep Honnalli as the cinematographer, and Sunay Jain handling the editing. More details about the film will be revealed as the team begins shooting.