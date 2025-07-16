Pruthviraj Shetty makes his Kannada debut with Anantha Kaalaṁ

Actor Pruthviraj Shetty, known for his work in Telugu serials and part of Bigg Boss Telugu, is all set to make his Kannada debut with Anantha Kaalaṁ. The upcoming film steps away from conventional formats and enters a space filled with suspense, mystery, and psychological undertones.
The makers, who are working around to complete in one 28-day stretch, released the teaser recently, revealing a scene set in a mess hall, where most people run as police arrive. One man stays back, smoking calmly. A photograph burns quietly in the background, adding a sense of unease. A voice, seemingly out of nowhere, tells him to take a balloon. When he refuses, the voice turns threatening. The moment he accepts it, an accident follows. A glowing sword flashes, signalling a twist in the story.
Director Vijay Manjunath appears to explore silence and suggestion over dramatic dialogue. The film seems to play with the idea of perception—what is heard, seen, or imagined. The atmosphere is tense, and small actions carry weight.
Pruthviraj’s character doesn’t fit into the usual hero mould. His presence in this psychological space adds to the film’s unique tone. Produced by Valiant Vision Creations, the film features cinematography by Guruprasad Narnad, music by Bhuvan Shankar and Sonskaar, and a story by Venkat PS.