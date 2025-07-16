Pruthviraj Shetty makes his Kannada debut with Anantha Kaalaṁ

The makers, who are working around to complete in one 28-day stretch, released the teaser recently, revealing a scene set in a mess hall, where most people run as police arrive. One man stays back, smoking calmly. A photograph burns quietly in the background, adding a sense of unease. A voice, seemingly out of nowhere, tells him to take a balloon. When he refuses, the voice turns threatening. The moment he accepts it, an accident follows. A glowing sword flashes, signalling a twist in the story.