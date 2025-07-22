Eltuu Muthaa release set for August

Director Raa Surya confirmed that Eltuu Muthaa is set to hit the theatres on August 1. He has also written the dialogues for the film. Eltuu Muthaa will be releasing alongside the Pruthvi Ambaar-starrer Kothalawadi. The film brings to life a haunting tale set in the misty heart of Coorg. Inspired by real events that left a deep impact on the filmmaker during his early years, the story delves into the lives of Eltuu and Muthaa—two pivotal characters surrounded by the eerie tradition of death drummers. The film’s dialogues are co-written by Shaurya Pratap.
Actor Shaurya Pratap, making his debut as Muthaa, shared that his involvement with the film began right from the writing stage. He expressed pride in the journey so far, noting that the positive response to the teaser, songs, and now the trailer has generated strong momentum ahead of the film’s release. Ruhan Arya who plays a role in the film and also serves as an executive producer. The music for the film has been composed by Prasanna Keshav. The ensemble cast features Priyanka Malali as the female lead, along with Cockroach Sudhi, Naveen D Padil, and Yamuna Srinidhi in prominent roles. Distributed by Sridhar, Eltuu Muthaa also has Pavindra Ponnappa as a co-producer.