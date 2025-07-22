Eltuu Muthaa release set for August

Actor Shaurya Pratap, making his debut as Muthaa, shared that his involvement with the film began right from the writing stage. He expressed pride in the journey so far, noting that the positive response to the teaser, songs, and now the trailer has generated strong momentum ahead of the film’s release. Ruhan Arya who plays a role in the film and also serves as an executive producer. The music for the film has been composed by Prasanna Keshav. The ensemble cast features Priyanka Malali as the female lead, along with Cockroach Sudhi, Naveen D Padil, and Yamuna Srinidhi in prominent roles. Distributed by Sridhar, Eltuu Muthaa also has Pavindra Ponnappa as a co-producer.