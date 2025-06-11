Dance choreographer Jeevan Hallikar marks his directorial debut with Black Sheep

Choreographer Jeevan Hallikar, known for his work in Hare Rama Hare Krishna and Dev: Son of Mudde Gowda, is set to turn feature film director with Black Sheep. “This is a film made with fresh energy, new talents, and a layered story,” says Jeevan, who has also written the story, and screenplay of the film, and has also stayed to his roots as a choreographer.