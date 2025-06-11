Dance choreographer Jeevan Hallikar marks his directorial debut with Black Sheep

Choreographer Jeevan Hallikar, known for his work in Hare Rama Hare Krishna and Dev: Son of Mudde Gowda, is set to turn feature film director with Black Sheep. “This is a film made with fresh energy, new talents, and a layered story,” says Jeevan, who has also written the story, and screenplay of the film, and has also stayed to his roots as a choreographer.
The film recently wrapped up shooting, and the makers have already launched its teaser, trailer, and songs. Black Sheep is produced by Ashwini Gurucharan under Glitterrr’s Star House Productions and co-produced by Manjunath P Rao.
“It’s a mix of five genres and two timelines—touching crime, thrill, suspense, and drama,” Jeevan shares. He credits being inspired by Upendra’s storytelling style, with scenes unfolding in both the past and present. “Some parts are based on real-life events. The film explores memory, loss, and identity—what happens when someone forgets key moments of their life.”
Set across Bangalore, Mangalore, and Mumbai, the film stars fitness model Vishal Kiran as a CBI officer, Shivangi Dave as the female lead, and Prashanth V Hari as the antagonist. With music by Siddharth Kamath, songs by Abhijit Mahesh and Shailesh Kumar, and stunts by Avatar Aditya, this multi-genre film is ready to hit the theatres soon.