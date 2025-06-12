Mansore’s Doora Theera Yaana locks release date

Mansore, the acclaimed director behind Harivu, Nathicharami, ACT 1978, and 19.20.21, is back with his next film, Doora Theera Yaana. Produced by Devaraj under the D Creations banner, the film stars Vijay Krishna and Priyanka Kumar in the lead roles, and is set to hit theatres on July 11.

A month ahead of the release, the team launched the first single — the title track — which has already struck a chord with listeners. The song, written by Kiran Kaverappa, composed by Bakkesh Ronada and Karthik, and sung by Bakkesh and Isha Suchi, was released by producer Devaraj’s son, Jayaram.

“The film features six songs and two musical bits. I composed the title track with Karthik, and it’s sung by me and Isha Suchi,” said Bakkesh Ronada, adding, “We collaborated with some exceptional musicians, and the process was fulfilling.”