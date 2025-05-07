Vicky gears up for statewide release across Karnataka this week

Vicky, the latest Kannada film helmed by Deepak S Avandkar, is set to hit the screens this week. Billed to be more than just a comedy, Vicky offers an earnest look into the aspirations of a middle-class youth, weaving humour into a tale of ambition, struggle, and unexpected detours. Deepak, who has also written the story, screenplay, and dialogues, aims to present a slice-of-life narrative with warmth and wit. The makers hope that the protagonist’s journey—riddled with stumbles, dreams, and determination—will resonate with many.



Backed by Navaneeth Lakshmi and KR Suresh under the banner of Kesari Nandana Cine Creations, Vicky marks the production house’s second film after Chitralahari.



The film brings together a technical crew, including composer Arav Rishik, cinematographer Shambhu, and editor Bhargav KM. The ensemble cast includes Raju Talikote, Bharat Talikote, Sreenidhi, Vindhya Hegde, and Manju Guledgudda, supported by a wide-ranging lineup of talent. Child actors Master Mayur Chougule and Baby Varnita are playing key roles in the film.