Likith Kumar Interview: I wanted to make a unique mark with an original and challenging story

Vritta, the debut film of Likith Kumar, is set to hit theatres on June 6. Currently in post-production, the newcomer is confident that the film will captivate audiences with its interesting storyline and unique approach to storytelling. Ahead of the release, the makers have dropped the first single from the film, titled Adu Yaava Maayeyo, which will be the only track in the film.
Composed by Antony MG and Hari Krishanth, and sung by Nihal Tauro, the song’s lyrics are penned by Shankar Raman. “Adu Yaava Maayeyo is a haunting and emotional track that immerses listeners into the world of Vritta. It is a film that blurs the line between reality and illusion. Likith describes the song as “an emotional free fall” that reflects the film’s sense of longing. With a mix of modern euphoria and lingering intensity, the track leaves a lasting impression, setting the perfect tone for the mysteries of Vritta,” he says.
Likith, who has always been passionate about cinema, shares that he wanted to make a unique mark with an original and challenging story. “I chose a minimalistic approach with only a few characters, focusing entirely on the character Siddharth’s journey and his emotional connection with the audience,” he explains. “The story revolves around a single night, a wrong turn, and a life-altering decision. This one moment of choice throws the protagonist into a state of delusion—changing everything.”
Vritta stars Maahir Mohiuddin and Harini Sundararajan in the leads. “The screenplay of Vritta delves into the world of illusion, constantly challenging the audience’s perception of what’s real,” says Likith, adding, “Vritta pushes viewers to question their instincts and beliefs as the story unfolds.”
The film is presented by Sathish Picture House and A Lakshay Arts Production, and backed by T Shivakumar. Likith shares that actor Ninasam Sathish, who watched an early version of the film, was so impressed by it that he decided to take on the responsibility of presenting the film.