Likith Kumar Interview: I wanted to make a unique mark with an original and challenging story

Composed by Antony MG and Hari Krishanth, and sung by Nihal Tauro, the song’s lyrics are penned by Shankar Raman. “Adu Yaava Maayeyo is a haunting and emotional track that immerses listeners into the world of Vritta. It is a film that blurs the line between reality and illusion. Likith describes the song as “an emotional free fall” that reflects the film’s sense of longing. With a mix of modern euphoria and lingering intensity, the track leaves a lasting impression, setting the perfect tone for the mysteries of Vritta,” he says.

Likith, who has always been passionate about cinema, shares that he wanted to make a unique mark with an original and challenging story. “I chose a minimalistic approach with only a few characters, focusing entirely on the character Siddharth’s journey and his emotional connection with the audience,” he explains. “The story revolves around a single night, a wrong turn, and a life-altering decision. This one moment of choice throws the protagonist into a state of delusion—changing everything.”