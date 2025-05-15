Upendra to work with Karva director Navaneeth

Upendra is fit, focused, and currently juggling a series of exciting projects. While announcements continue to pour in about his roles across multiple languages—including the Tamil film Coolie, where he shares screen space with superstar Rajinikanth, and #RAPO22, Ram Pothineni’s upcoming film—the actor remains equally committed to Kannada cinema.



On the home front, Upendra is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated 45, directed by AP Arjun and produced under Suraj Productions. This project has already generated buzz among fans and is set to hit theatres on August 15. He also has Buddhivanta 2, currently under production. Alongside this, he will soon begin work on Bhargava, directed by Naganna and backed by producer Surappa Babu.