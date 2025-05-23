RJ-turned-filmmaker Mayur Kadi's Maatonda Heluve locks release date

Maatonda Heluve, billed to be a romantic drama set against a wholesome, family-friendly backdrop, is set to hit the theatres on June 13. The project marks the directorial debut of noted radio jockey Mayur Kadi, who is also playing the lead role. His transition from RJ to filmmaker is already drawing interest, and his creative instincts are evident in how the film’s release date was announced through a cleverly crafted video byte that stood out for its originality.
The excitement began earlier when the film’s title was revealed in a viral video featuring "talking" cinema theatres — a playful and memorable campaign that connected with audiences. Now, as promotions pick up pace, anticipation is building around what promises to be a fresh take on modern romance.
Maatonda Heluve follows the journey of a radio jockey from North Karnataka and a spirited young woman traveling from Mysuru to Dharwad. What begins as a chance encounter unfolds into a heartfelt story of connection, layered with cultural nuances and emotional depth — all designed to resonate with audiences of all ages.
The film features an ensemble cast including Mayur Kadi, Apoorva Aradhya, Girish Shivanna, PD Satish Chandra, Prateek Radder, Chetan Marambeed, Vidyasagar Dixit, Prateek, Karthik Pattar, Sunil Patri, and Jyothi Puranik.
Backed by Maheshwara Motion Pictures and co-produced by Prabhu Savanur and Avinash US, Maatonda Heluve boasts cinematography by Parvatesh Pol, music by Ullas Kulkarni, editing by Abhay Kadi, and a background score by Prasanna Kumar MS.