Sharat Matthu Sharadhi headlined by a real-life blind couple

Ashwini and Veeresh, a real-life blind couple, are headlining a moving and inspiring 14-minute short film, Sharat Matthu Sharadhi. Written and directed by M Jagadeesh, known for Aprilna Himabindu, the project is co-produced by the director and Ganesh BM under their Talkguru Creations banner. The film is billed as a story about love, hope, and a fresh perspective on life.
Jagadeesh shares that the idea came when he met the couple at a wedding. “Their warmth and chemistry struck me immediately,” says the filmmaker. During filming, Ashwini suggested removing a dialogue about saving electricity, saying, “We can live in darkness, but not with darkness in our minds.” That sentiment became the heart of the film.
Veeresh, a Hindustani music teacher from Davanagere, sings a song in the film, and their daughter, baby Vedika, who is also blind, appears in a few heart-touching scenes.
Veteran actor Dattanna, who rarely works in short films, played a pivotal role in the film without taking any remuneration. “There’s no real difference between them and us,” says the actor, adding, “They remind us that being differently abled does not mean being disabled.”
Ashwini Angadi, who has received many national and international honours, called the project “a celebration of normal life.” She also remembered the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who helped set up a computer lab for her institution.
With music by Satish Padmanabhan, cinematography by Vinay Hosagoudar, co-direction by Chetan Triveni, and editing by Supreeth BK, the film carries a simple but powerful message: “Differently abled doesn't mean disabled.” Sharat Matthu Sharadhi is a story about life, love, and seeing the world through the heart.