Rekha Sagar takes on a raw, gritty role in Beedi Baduku

Rekha Sagar, who played Mallamma in KGF Chapter 2, is now stepping away from her familiar roles to take on something far tougher: the harsh realities of street life. Her latest film, Beedi Baduku, directed by Purushotham Omkar, who has also written the story, screenplay, dialogues, and lyrics, tells the story of a woman who ekes out a living selling snacks by the roadside while battling relentless hardships to provide for her young son.