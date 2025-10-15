Rekha Sagar takes on a raw, gritty role in Beedi Baduku

Rekha Sagar, who played Mallamma in KGF Chapter 2, is now stepping away from her familiar roles to take on something far tougher: the harsh realities of street life. Her latest film, Beedi Baduku, directed by Purushotham Omkar, who has also written the story, screenplay, dialogues, and lyrics, tells the story of a woman who ekes out a living selling snacks by the roadside while battling relentless hardships to provide for her young son.
At the teaser launch, Rekha spoke about the personal challenge the role presented. “I wanted to push myself with a role like this. I spent time in real slums to understand the lives of these women. Their courage, their daily struggles, it’s humbling. I knew I had to bring that authenticity to the screen.”
Purushotham emphasised the film’s commitment to realism. “We shot in actual slums, crematoriums, and hospitals for 25 days. Every location captures the truth of their lives. It’s a story of a mother’s fight, the humiliation she endures, and her relentless effort to secure her child’s future. Audiences will feel her journey deeply.”
A strong technical team backs the film. Raj Bhaskar has composed the music for the film, Muthuraj has handled the cinematography, and Anil Kumar has taken care of the editing. “Our aim isn’t just to tell a story,” said Rekha, adding, “We want people to empathise with those in need and see the world through their eyes.”
With post-production completed, the makers are set to finalise the release date of Beedi Baduku soon.