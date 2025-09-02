Gauthami Jadav to make her film debut opposite Rishi in Mangalapuram

Rishi, the actor known for films like Operation Alamelamma and Kavaludaari, has always surprised audiences with his choice of roles. He now steps into the intriguing world of Mangalapuram, a mysterious coastal-town story that also features Abhimanyu Kashinath, son of the late icon Kashinath, in a prominent role.
The film also marks the Kannada debut of director Ranjith Raj Suvarna, who previously helmed acclaimed Tulu films. Backed by producers Vidwan Prasanna Tantri and Ram Prasad under the banner Varahi Creations, Mangalapuram promises a distinctive mix of cast and crew both on and off screen.
A grand muhurath ceremony was held at Moodbidri recently, attended by the entire team. Dr Mohan Alva, chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation, gave the first clap to signal the start of filming.
Adding a fresh layer to the project is Gauthami Jadav, who carved her space on television and gained visibility through Bigg Boss Kannada. She now makes her film debut opposite Rishi, with the two coming together for the first time in what looks like a refreshing pairing. Adding intrigue behind the scenes, Gauthami’s husband, Abhishek Kasargod, serves as the film’s cinematographer.
The ensemble also includes seasoned artists like Vidyadhar Biradar, Deepak Rai Panaje, Devraj Kapikad, and several actors from the coastal belt. Music is composed by Anoop Seelin, known for blending melody with mood.
Set against the backdrop of a small town, Mangalapuram unfolds as a murder mystery woven with faith, superstition, and unexplained miracles. Shot across Karkala, Thirthahalli, Madikeri, and Bengaluru, the film aims to bring alive both the rustic flavour of the coast and the suspense of a whodunit.