Praveer Shetty: Nidradevi Next Door will feel like a warm hug

With its striking title and emotionally rich themes, Nidradevi Next Door is not your average dark comedy-drama. Centred around sleeplessness, trauma bonding, and the long road to healing, Nidradevi Next Door has all the trappings of a poignant story featuring a mix of genres.
The film stars debutant Praveer Shetty and rising star Rishika Naik — to talk about their experiences, the complexity of their characters, and why this film left them sleepless too.
Directed by Suraag Sagar, the film explores the quiet chaos of insomnia through the lens of urban loneliness and unspoken emotional trauma. “Sleeplessness is a shared language — one that speaks of longing, healing, and hope,” say the leads in conversation with CE, ahead of the film’s release. Produced by Jayaram Devasamudra under Suram Movies and distributed by Ravi Films, the film features Sudharani, Srivatsa, Karthik Pattar, and Anurag Patil. The cinematography is by Ajay Kulkarni, while the music is by Nakul Abhyankar.
“As actors, once the work is done, we are satisfied,” laughs Praveer, and adds, “But the sleeplessness kicks in when it comes to promotions.”
Praveer plays a 28-year-old cricketer haunted by personal trauma. It’s a role steeped in silence and stillness — a far cry from loud, performative drama. “Silence too is a language in its own right,” he reflects. “Honestly, it’s harder than dialogue delivery. You can’t fake it. Director Suraag was clear — we had to rehearse a lot. Rishika and I built detailed backstories with him, which helped anchor our emotional arcs before shooting even began.”
Rishika, coming off the success of Juni, found the pre-production process equally transformative. “Chemistry was non-negotiable,” she says. “There was the first version of our scenes, and then there was the version after the workshops. It changed everything. The improvisation helped us trust our instincts, and that gave our characters emotional depth.”
Despite its themes of insomnia and emotional baggage, the film deftly avoids melodrama. Instead, it balances levity and heartbreak — and does so with striking humanity. “When you’re in love, you don’t sleep,” says Praveer. “You’re either on the phone or lying there thinking. That restless energy — it’s in every frame.”
For Rishika, Nidradevi.. is as much about healing as it is about love. “Healing is something everyone needs — not just the broken people,” she shares. “Even the good ones. We often think love is enough, but love without healing can be toxic. This film shows that healing itself is an act of love.”
Her preparation was immersive. “I read the script over and over, like I was meeting her for the first time each time. I needed to know her like a friend — how she thinks, how she moves, what her silences mean.”
And yes, the film even has a dance number — a quirky “sleepless anthem” that adds a playful contrast to the emotional weight. “I love dancing,” says Praveer. “Our producer, Jayaram Devasamudra, wanted it to be commercial but also meaningful. It’s a beautiful contrast.”
Asked whether their characters are in love or simply empathetic, Rishika pauses before replying. She says, “Empathy can feel like love. Understanding someone so deeply blurs the line. That’s what this film explores — not just romantic love, but human connection in its rawest form.”
Both Praveer Shetty and Rishika Naik conclude, “Nidradevi Next Door is a film that gives you a warm hug. There is love. There is warmth. And there’s empathy.”