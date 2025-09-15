Mahesh Sidhu to headline action thriller Bhairaa

The shooting for the upcoming action thriller, Bhairaa, began in style, with actor Prem clapping the first shot at the muhurat ceremony. Mahesh Sidhu, known for Goolihatti and Saagutha Doora Doora, returns as the lead after a brief hiatus. Akul N takes on his fourth directorial venture and is writing the story of this action-packed thriller. The film is produced by Amit Poojari under Khushi Kanasu Creations, with Ashok DDN also onboard.