Mahesh Sidhu to headline action thriller Bhairaa

The shooting for the upcoming action thriller, Bhairaa, began in style, with actor Prem clapping the first shot at the muhurat ceremony. Mahesh Sidhu, known for Goolihatti and Saagutha Doora Doora, returns as the lead after a brief hiatus. Akul N takes on his fourth directorial venture and is writing the story of this action-packed thriller. The film is produced by Amit Poojari under Khushi Kanasu Creations, with Ashok DDN also onboard.
Mahesh Sidhu plays a daring character who fearlessly takes on any challenge, while Shweta Surendra stars as a spirited girl. The supporting cast includes Jack Jalijali, Yash Shetty, Ravi Kale, Vardhan, Sampath Kumar, Cockroach Sudhi, B Chandradhar, Veena Shetty, and several others.
Set against the backdrop of Silicon City, Bhairaa explores the underbelly of urban life, showing how a naive young man is targeted, exploited for political gains, and pushed to his limits. The film also features a tender love story and emotional mother-son moments. Most of the film will be shot across Bengaluru, including Kalasipalya and Okalipuram.
The music is composed by Manju Mahadev, with lyrics by Bharjari Chetan, Aniruddha Shastri, and Nagarjuna Sharma. Cinematography is handled by S Halesh, editing by KM Prakash, and stunts by Vikram Mor and Vinod.