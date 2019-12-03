Dulquer Salmaan’s cop drama to start rolling in April?

By Express News Service

We recently reported that Dulquer Salmaan will likely star in director Rosshan Andrrews’s next film after Prathi Poovankozhi. As per new reports, the film, scripted by Bobby-Sanjay, will go on floors in April next year. Dulquer had donned the police uniform before briefly in Lal Jose’s Vikramadithyan and Bobby-Sanjay had previously scripted Mumbai Police, a critically acclaimed police thriller which gave Prithviraj one of his most memorable roles.

Dulquer is at the moment working in Srinath Rajendran’s Kurup—the biopic of the still-absconding criminal Sukumara Kurup—and Anoop Sathyan’s untitled directorial debut starring Suresh Gopi, Shobana, and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Dulquer is also producing the Kurup, Maniyarayile Ashokan, the Anoop Sathyan film, and Rosshan’s film. Meanwhile, Rosshan is debuting as an actor with Prathi Poovankozhi, which has been scheduled to release on December 20. Manju Warrier and Anusree Nair play the principal characters.