First look of Dileep in My Santa revealed

By Express News Service

The first look of Dileep’s character in the upcoming family drama My Santa has been released online.

The cheerful poster has Dileep in a Santa Claus get-up alongside a kid. My Santa is directed by Sugeeth of Shikkari Shambu and Madhuranaranga fame.

Dileep is joined in the film by Sunny Wayne, Sai Kumar, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Indrans, Dharmajan Bolgatty, and Anusree among others. The screenplay and dialogues are by Jemin Cyriac. Faizal Ali is cranking the camera with V Saajan on the editing. Vidyasagar is composing the music to the lyrics by Santosh Varma and Nishad Ahamed.

Nishad Koya, Ajeesh OK, Sajith Krishna and Saritha Sugeeth are backing the film under the banner of Wall Poster Entertainments. My Santa will be brought to theatres this Christmas by Kalasangham Films.