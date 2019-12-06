Dileep’s next with Nadirshah-Sajeev Pazhoor launched

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

They have been best friends since the late 80s but it is now that Dileep got an opportunity to be directed by Nadirshah, in a film titled Keshu Ee Veedinte Naathan. The cherry on the cake is that Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum writer Sajeev Pazhoor has penned its script.

Though talk of this project has been doing the rounds since last year, it was officially launched only yesterday with a pooja ceremony. The film will see Dileep paired opposite Urvashi for the first time.

Speaking to Express, Sajeev Pazhoor says Dileep will play a 60-year-old man called Keshavan and Urvashi will play his wife. “Keshavan runs a driving school and he has a big family—he has a daughter and a son, and the story is about the amusing incidents that happen in his life. Urvashi and Dileep are the central characters and they will be appearing throughout the film.”

The national award winner, who recently scripted Sathyam Paranjha Viswasikkuvo starring Biju Menon and Samvrutha Sunil, calls Keshu a “pure family entertainer”. “I can confidently guarantee right now that it will be a film fit for all age groups. There won’t be any sleazy/double meaning jokes in the story,” he promises.

The supporting cast will feature Anusree, Swasika, Salim Kumar, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Kottayam Nazeer, Hareesh Kanaran and Jaffer Idukki among others. Anil Nair has been roped in as the director of photography and Sajan is on board as the editor.

Nadirshah will compose the music to the lyrics co-written by himself, Harinarayan and Jyotish. NAD group is bankrolling the film.