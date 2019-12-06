Kunchacko Boban’s Jis Joy film gets a title

By Express News Service

We had recently reported about Kunchacko Boban doing a film with director Jis Joy. The Bobby-Sanjay story, scripted by Jis Joy, has been titled Mikacha Nadan Mohankumar. The shoot of the film is progressing smoothly. The team has finished the Ernakulam schedule and is currently shooting in Kashmir.

The film marks Kunchacko Boban’s first collaboration with Jis Joy and his fourth with Bobby-Sanjay (after How Old Are You?, School Bus, and Virus). Siddique essays an important character in the film. As per reports, the actor plays a film personality and Kunchacko Boban’s role is that of a singer.

The two female leads are being played by newcomers. The rest of the cast features Sreenivasan, Saiju Kurup, Vinay Forrt, Ramesh Pisharody, and Basil Joseph among others. Prince Joy is doing the music, Bahul Ramesh the lensing, and Ratheesh Raj the editing. Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames is handling the production.