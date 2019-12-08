Home Entertainment Malayalam

Siddique, Edavela Babu intervenes to settle Shane's issues with producers

The issue between Nigam and the producers flared up on November 28 when the latter met and decided that no producer will sign up with the actor.

Published: 08th December 2019 06:16 PM

Actor Shane Nigam.

KOCHI: The intervention of veteran actor Siddique and Edavela Babu, general secretary of AMMA - Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes, appears to have cleared the decks for resolving the issues between young actor Shane Nigam and the Kerala Film Producers Association.

Late last night, Babu, Nigam and his mother got together at the residence of Siddique.

Speaking to the media, Babu said that all of us were there after Siddique invited them to his house.

"Nigam explained his part on what happened and now I will speak to the director's body, as some clarity is needed from their side. If need be, AMMA will intervene and for that, I spoke to president Mohanlal. I also had a chat with B. Unnikrishnan who heads Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA - the body of 19 different associations from directors to light boys). He has agreed to take up the issue and hence we feel, this issue can be put to rest soon," said Babu.

The issue between Nigam and the producers flared up on November 28 when the latter met and decided that no producer will sign up with the actor, whose habit of indiscipline had crossed all limits and also decided to stop shooting of two of his films.

They also decided that unless Nigam reimburses the production cost of about Rs 7 core of the two films, the ban on him will not be revoked.

Nigam (23), son of popular mimicry artiste and film actor Kalabhavan Abhi who passed away in 2017, has acted in popular films, like Kumbalangi Nights and Ishq.

Though Nigam is not a member of AMMA, his late father was close to all senior members of AMMA, especially Siddique and hence he decided to intervene to resolve the issue.

Later speaking to the media, Nigam said that he is always a positive person, when asked about last night's meeting.

"There have been issues and the reason why I did, is known by some. The directors also are responsible. Anyway I remain positive," said Nigam.

