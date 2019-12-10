Anjaam Paathira release date pushed to January 10

By Express News Service

The release of director Midhun Manuel Thomas’ latest Anjaam Pathiraa has been pushed to January 10. The film was earlier supposed to release in November.

The film will see Midhun moving away from light-hearted entertainers to a more serious genre this time—a crime thriller. Kunchacko Boban plays an investigator on the trail of a serial killer.

Sreenath Bhasi, Unnimaya, Jinu Joseph, Sharaf U Dheen, Indrans and Remya Nambeesan feature in the supporting cast. The script has been penned by Midhun himself.

Shyju Khalid has shot the film with Saiju Sreedharan editing it. The music has been handled by Sushin Shyam.