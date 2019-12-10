Antony Varghese joins 'Thanneer Mathan Dinangal'  makers's next

By Express News Service

After Girish AD and Dinoy Poulose, another member from the Thanneer Mathan Dinangal gang is donning the director’s hat. Vineeth Vasudevan, who co-wrote Allu Ramendran with Girish and made a cameo appearance as a tour guide in Thanneer, is directing his first feature with Antony Varghese as the lead.

Shebin Backer, producer of Take Off and Thanneer, will be bankrolling the yet-to-be-titled project along with Girish. The script is by Varun Dhara. More details on the film are expected to be announced soon. Some popular faces and newcomers will be part of the cast.

Vineeth recently directed a notable short film titled Veli, which won best film at the FEFKA short film festival. He has also directed two other short films—Video Maranam and Nilam.

Antony Varghese recently completed shooting for Nikhil Premraj’s Aanaparambile World Cup, his follow-up to Jallikattu, and is now working on Ajagajantharam, his second film with director Tinu Pappachan after Swathandryam Ardharathriyil. Besides, he is also slated to star in debutant Nitish Sahadev’s Falimy and an untitled campus film helmed by Nahas Hidayath.

Antony was supposed to make his Tamil debut with Vijay’s next, tentatively titled Thalapathy 64, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, but due to scheduling conflicts, he has been replaced with Kaithi-fame Arjun Das.