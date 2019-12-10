Home Entertainment Malayalam

My hands shake while doing intimate scenes: Dulquer Salmaan

Well-established actor Dulquer Salmaan shares insight into his work on set.

Published: 10th December 2019 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan

Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Dulquer Salmaan says his hands shake while doing intimate scenes, adding that he sometimes feel naked while shooting for such scenes.

"My hands shake (while doing intimate scenes). One of my tricks when I do intimate scenes, I always tuck women's hair behind their ear. I find it very endearing, in real life also.

But in real life, it's easier because the person is familiar. I share a familiarity with my wife, even with my sister or mother. When I do share physical contact or affection with them, its easy for me (in real life)," Dulquer said.

On the set, however, it's a been a little difficult for him. "Every time I'm with a co-star -- I mean, I have got a lot better now -- I'm always thinking, 'are they thinking that I'm a jerk to be getting a kick out of this?'

Women are quick to find out. They are very sharp at seeing this and are almost always amused by this. And then I feel like I'm naked, that they can see right through me -- see what I'm going through.

Someone like Sonam (Kapoor) is very sweet about it but those (intimate scenes) are still ..it is not my favourite things to shoot," he added.

Dulquer added that he is still grappling with the whole idea of stardom. "I still haven't realised that I'm a star.

I feel like I'm constantly having to prove myself. It drives me to pick movies or roles that challenge me. I want to prove that I'm an actor and also do films that work at the box-office," said the actor, in a podcast on JioSaavn's "#NoFilterNeha Season 4".

Son of Malayalam matinee icon Mammootty, Dulquer has grown up seeing the south Indian film industry closely, from long before he entered the business with his debut film "Second Show" in 2012.

He went on to act in southern films like "Ustad Hotel", "Njaan", "Vaayai Moodi Pesavum", "O Kadhal Kanmani" and "Charlie".

In 2018 he made his Bollywood debut with "Karwaan".

The actor says he used to take failures badly initially.

"If your movie is bad, it is a disaster. Nobody knows what to say. You get those pitying and sympathetic looks, and you feel as if your failure is multifold in front of all those people.

If I start feeling starry and the movie bombs, then I would really feel terrible about it. As long as I have done my bit, I'm okay," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dulquer Salmaan Dulquer actor
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp