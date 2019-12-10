Home Entertainment Malayalam

Under the spotlight: An app for budding artists in search of a casting call

The main aim behind setting up the 'Castingkall' app was to develop a world-class platform where artists can publish their portfolios, build new projects and seek new opportunities.

Published: 10th December 2019 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Castingkall app.(Screen Grab)

By Nandalal
Online Desk

From knocking the doors of production houses to sourcing the contact numbers of actors and directors, youngsters have been exploring every avenue to enter the world of cinema. But without the right connections, most of them struggle. An app is hoping to change all that. 

Castingkall works on the lines of Facebook. It is a complete social media platform for casting management. Kiran Parameshwaran, the founder, says the networking tool has been developed exclusively for the contemporary art community.

“With the help of this app, young and established artists will be able to interact and post or see notifications about upcoming projects,” says Kiran.

Speaking to TNIE, Abu Valayamkulam, a casting director, said, “This is a very useful app for casting directors. We can get the full details of those who register through it for auditions. Also, since it is free, users don't have to worry about being cheated. Thanks to the app, aspiring actors are a step closer to their dream of being part of the world of cinema.”

The main aim behind setting up the app was to develop a world-class platform where artists can publish their portfolios, build new projects and seek new opportunities. "With this app, we are trying to add value to the film and media industries," says Kiran.

"It's a wonderful platform where you can share your portfolio and get updates about film auditions. The app was very useful for me and I got a lot of opportunities. I was able to act in several short films and music videos. I even got a call for the movie 'Lucifer'," says Kochumol Babuji, an aspiring actor.

It has been nearly two years since the launch of the application. Today, Castingkall has garnered more than 17,000 users and 11,000 downloads from the app store. Kiran and co-founder Adheesh Thalekkara developed the app for Rs 50 lakh. "The app runs on an automated software platform based on cloud architecture. This automation reduces labour expenses,” says Kiran.

A couple of months ago, as part of familiarizing the application among youngsters in Kerala, Kiran undertook a 586-km cycle ride from Thrissur to Thiruvananthapuram and back.

"I started the journey from Thrissur on September 1 and reached Thiruvananthapuram via Alappuzha. On my way, I visited three colleges and also interacted with hundreds of students and teachers and made them aware of the features of the app," adds Kiran.  

As part of familiarizing the application among youngsters in Kerala, Kiran Parameshwaran, CEO of Castingkall undertook a 586-km cycle ride from Thrissur to Thiruvananthapuram and back.

The seven-day journey ended on September 7. "It was an exciting journey and I got to meet a lot of people. The initial reception, especially from the youth, is promising. We expect to expand our presence outside Kerala soon," says Kiran.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Castingkall casting call portfolios movies cinema
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp