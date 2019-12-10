Under the spotlight: An app for budding artists in search of a casting call

Nandalal By

Online Desk

From knocking the doors of production houses to sourcing the contact numbers of actors and directors, youngsters have been exploring every avenue to enter the world of cinema. But without the right connections, most of them struggle. An app is hoping to change all that.

Castingkall works on the lines of Facebook. It is a complete social media platform for casting management. Kiran Parameshwaran, the founder, says the networking tool has been developed exclusively for the contemporary art community.

“With the help of this app, young and established artists will be able to interact and post or see notifications about upcoming projects,” says Kiran.

Speaking to TNIE, Abu Valayamkulam, a casting director, said, “This is a very useful app for casting directors. We can get the full details of those who register through it for auditions. Also, since it is free, users don't have to worry about being cheated. Thanks to the app, aspiring actors are a step closer to their dream of being part of the world of cinema.”

The main aim behind setting up the app was to develop a world-class platform where artists can publish their portfolios, build new projects and seek new opportunities. "With this app, we are trying to add value to the film and media industries," says Kiran.

"It's a wonderful platform where you can share your portfolio and get updates about film auditions. The app was very useful for me and I got a lot of opportunities. I was able to act in several short films and music videos. I even got a call for the movie 'Lucifer'," says Kochumol Babuji, an aspiring actor.

It has been nearly two years since the launch of the application. Today, Castingkall has garnered more than 17,000 users and 11,000 downloads from the app store. Kiran and co-founder Adheesh Thalekkara developed the app for Rs 50 lakh. "The app runs on an automated software platform based on cloud architecture. This automation reduces labour expenses,” says Kiran.

A couple of months ago, as part of familiarizing the application among youngsters in Kerala, Kiran undertook a 586-km cycle ride from Thrissur to Thiruvananthapuram and back.

"I started the journey from Thrissur on September 1 and reached Thiruvananthapuram via Alappuzha. On my way, I visited three colleges and also interacted with hundreds of students and teachers and made them aware of the features of the app," adds Kiran.

The seven-day journey ended on September 7. "It was an exciting journey and I got to meet a lot of people. The initial reception, especially from the youth, is promising. We expect to expand our presence outside Kerala soon," says Kiran.