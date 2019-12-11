Indrajith Sukumaran cast in Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph project

By Express News Service

We recently reported that director Jeethu Joseph will be teaming up with Mohanlal for the second time after Drishyam.

Touted as a crime thriller, the film will have Trisha playing the wife of Mohanlal’s character. The latest addition to the cast is Indrajith Sukumaran, once again working with the Lucifer star.

Jeethu has revealed that the film won’t be in the same vein as Drishyam and that he is hoping to make a different kind of mass thriller with realistic elements. A big-budget project, it will be shot in multiple international locations.

Meanwhile, Jeethu has two new films lined up for release—The Body, starring Rishi Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala; and Thambi, starring Karthi, Jyothika and Nikhila Vimal.

Indrajith is also awaiting the release of Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham, Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup, and Bipin Paul Samuel’s Aaha, in addition to a Tamil web series, Queen.