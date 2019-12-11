Manju Warrier-Sunny Wayne film launched

By Express News Service

Manju Warrier will be starring alongside Sunny Wayne for the first time in a yet-to-be-titled horror project scripted by Abhayakumar K and Anil Kurien and helmed by scriptwriters-turned-directors Salil V and Ranjeeth Kamala Sankar.

The film marks the duo’s directorial debut. Also starring Renji Panicker, Alencier and Sarayu, the film was launched formally at a pooja ceremony inaugurated by Cultural Affairs minister AK Balan.Salil and Ranjeeth are known for writing Asif Ali’s Kohinoor and Jayasurya’s upcoming release,

Anveshanam. Abhinandan Ramanujam has been roped in as the director of photography and Don Vincent will provide the background score. Jiss Toms is producing the film under the banner of Jiss Toms Movies along with Justin Thomas.