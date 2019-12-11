Mohanlal to team up with director Shafi?

By Express News Service

As per the buzz doing the rounds, Mohanlal will team up for the first time with director Shafi (Two Countries) for an entertainer scripted by Vishnu Unnikrishnan (Amar Akbar Anthony, Kattappanayile Ritwik Roshan). The rest of the details are unknown at the moment.

Given the track record of Shafi and Vishnu so far, this project is expected to be a comedy-laden, family-friendly entertainer as well.

Santosh T Kuruvilla of Moonshot Entertainment is reportedly attached to the film as a producer. The same company is also co-producing Mohanlal’s upcoming Marakkar, directed by Priyadarshan.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal’s next release is Big Brother directed by Siddique. The film, which also stars Arbaaz Khan, Regina Cassandra, Anoop Menon, Tini Tom and Sarjaano Khalid, will be released in January 2020.

Mohanlal’s other upcoming projects are his directorial debut, Barroz, and the Lucifer sequel Empuraan which is expected to be launched by the end of next year.