Man arrested for defaming actor Parvathy Thiruvothu on social media

According to the probe, the accused has repeatedly sent messages to Parvathy's father and brother depicting the actor in poor light, besides posting similar messages on social media.

Published: 12th December 2019 09:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 09:58 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Parvathy Thiruvothu

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The police has nabbed a person for defaming actor Parvathy Thiruvothu on social media and repeatedly sending messages defaming the actor. The arrested is Palakkad Nenmara native Kishore (40).

According to the probe officer, Kozhikode North Assistant Commissioner K Ashraf, the accused has repeatedly sent messages to Parvathy's father and brother depicting the actor in poor light, besides posting similar messages on social media. Further, he had directly visited the actor's house at Kunduparamba here to advise her mother about the actor. According to police, Kishore was earlier jailed for impersonating as magistrate and tahsildar under Thrissur and Kodungallur police stations.

He was arrested on Wednesday evening in Thiruvananthapuram. Kishore has a habit of following Parvathy continuously on social media. The actor filed the complaint with state DGP who forwarded it to Elathur police. 

