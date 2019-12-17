Krishna Sankar, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom join Kochaal

By Express News Service

Debutant Shyam Mohan will be directing Krishna Sankar in Kochaal. The film’s switch-on and the pooja was held at Kochi. Krishna Sankar will be joined by Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Gopy, Sharafudheen, Indrans, Srikanth Murali and Renji Panicker among others.

Deep Nagda is producing the film under the banner of Sierra Talkies. The story, screenplay and dialogues have been penned by Midhun P Madhanan and Prajith K Purushan. Jomon Thomas (One by Two, Red Wine) will be cranking the camera while Bijeesh Balakrishnan will handle the editing. Iskra will lend the music to the lyrics by Santosh Varma. The film will go on floors on December 23.



Krishna Sankar was last seen with Kunchacko Boban film Allu Ramendran. In addition to Kochaal, he will be seen in debutant Jenith Kachappilly’s Mariyam Vannu Vilakkoothi.