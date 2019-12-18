'Kilometres and Kilometres' first look released

By Express News Service

The first look poster of Tovino Thomas’ next release Kilometres and Kilometres has been unveiled. The poster gives us a look at the characters played by Tovino and Joju George. The former had told us earlier that it’s a light-hearted travel film.

Jeo Baby (Kunju Daivam, 2 Penkuttikal) has directed the film , which is the maiden production venture of Tovino. The actor is co-producing it along with three others including Anto Joseph, Ramshi Ahamed, and Sinu Sidharth (also the cinematographer).

Sooraj S Kurup (Luca) has composed the music and Sushin Shyam the background score. Vinayak Sasikumar and Harinarayan have penned the lyrics. National award-winner Sinoy Joseph is the sound designer.