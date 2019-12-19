Joju George joins the set of Fahadh Faasil starrer 'Malik'

By Express News Service

We recently reported that Joju George will be replacing Biju Menon in the upcoming Fahadh Faasil starrer Malik. The actor has confirmed his involvement by announcing that he has joined the film’s sets.

The other confirmed cast members of this Mahesh Narayan directorial are Nimisha Sajayan, Vinay Forrt, Indrans, Dileesh Pothan, and veteran actress Jalaja.

Joju was recently seen in Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Chola. His next immediate releases are Valiya Perunnal (co-starring Shane Nigam) followed by Tovino Thomas’ Kilometres and Kilometres.

Joju has a promising line-up of films comprising two projects with Fahadh: Thankam, from the producers of Kumbalangi Nights; and an untitled project from production controller-turned-producer Badusha.