Some active members in the industry are against Mamangam: Producer Venu Kunnappilly

By Express News Service

In a press meet called by the Mamangam team, producer Venu Kunnappilly addressed the co-ordinated attacks against the film from some corners. Director M Padmakumar was also present. Venu expressed his distaste for a group of individuals who, according to him, are making aggressive attempts to malign both his and the film’s name. He said he hopes to bring the culprits to light soon.

“Everyone has the right to voice their opinion. There is nothing wrong with it. But taking certain sequences from the film and editing it with bad music is a whole different game. And what about the ‘reviews’ put up by people almost a month before the film’s release? There are some active members in the film industry involved in this,” said Venu.

“Things like this have happened at the time of Odiyan’s release too. We initially planned to release Mamangam on November 21 but then postponed it owing to pending VFX work. But the trolls had already started their work. I later decided to release the film in as many theatres as possible, including in places such as Russia and Sri Lanka, where no Malayalam film has been released before.”

Mamangam, a multi-lingual epic led by Mammootty, was released in over 400 theatres in Kerala and over 2000 theatres worldwide. Venu maintained that the film is doing well in theatres in spite of an initial hiccup.

“I’ll admit the film took a small hit on the initial day, but it began to pick up later. It’s doing decent business as family audiences are flocking to theatres. It has grossed 60.7 crore so far,” he shared.