Home Entertainment Malayalam

Some active members in the industry are against Mamangam: Producer Venu Kunnappilly

As Mamangam is currently running in theatres, the film’s producer Venu Kunnappilly talked about the repeated attempts to malign his and the film’s name on social media

Published: 19th December 2019 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Mamangam is a period action film in Malayalam.

By Express News Service

In a press meet called by the Mamangam team, producer Venu Kunnappilly addressed the co-ordinated attacks against the film from some corners. Director M Padmakumar was also present. Venu expressed his distaste for a group of individuals who, according to him, are making aggressive attempts to malign both his and the film’s name. He said he hopes to bring the culprits to light soon.

“Everyone has the right to voice their opinion. There is nothing wrong with it. But taking certain sequences from the film and editing it with bad music is a whole different game. And what about the ‘reviews’ put up by people almost a month before the film’s release? There are some active members in the film industry involved in this,” said Venu.

“Things like this have happened at the time of Odiyan’s release too. We initially planned to release Mamangam on November 21 but then postponed it owing to pending VFX work. But the trolls had already started their work. I later decided to release the film in as many theatres as possible, including in places such as Russia and Sri Lanka, where no Malayalam film has been released before.”

Mamangam, a multi-lingual epic led by Mammootty, was released in over 400 theatres in Kerala and over 2000 theatres worldwide. Venu maintained that the film is doing well in theatres in spite of an initial hiccup.

“I’ll admit the film took a small hit on the initial day, but it began to pick up later. It’s doing decent business as family audiences are flocking to theatres. It has grossed 60.7 crore so far,” he shared.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Venu Kunnappilly M Padmakumar Mammootty
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp