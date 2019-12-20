Dileep-starrer Sugeeth’s 'My Santa', made for Christmas

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Among the Christmas releases out this week is director Sugeeth’s My Santa, starring Dileep. A follow-up to his horror-fantasy flick last year, Kinavalli, My Santa marks Sugeeth’s seventh directorial.Sugeeth tells us the film has Dileep playing Santa Claus through its entire length. “It is something made purely for family audiences. To put it simply, it’s a feel-good subject,” he says.

The film was shot in Ooty. The wintry setting was also a characteristic of Kinavalli. The decision to place the story in Ooty, Sugeeth says, was to reflect Santa’s personality as the ‘prince of winter’.The remaining cast features Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Sai Kumar, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Indrans, Dharmajan Bolgatty, and Anusree among others. V Saajan has edited the footage shot by cinematographer Faizal Ali. Vidyasagar is the music director.

When asked what drew him to the script, Sugeeth says it was an emotionally engaging idea by newcomer Jemin Cyriac that strongly appealed to him. “ It revolves around relationships and has a mix of different emotions. Jemin was supposed to do another script, but as I found this idea more interesting, I asked him to put that on hold and develop this one instead.”

Sugeeth was working on a film with Asif Ali titled Parannu Parannu when Dileep immediately became available to do My Santa. “Dileep’s involvement gave the project an extra push and made us very confident,” says Sugeeth, who is also one of the film’s co-producers along with Nishad Koya, Ajeesh OK, Sajith Krishna and Saritha Sugeeth.

Following My Santa, Sugeeth will move on to Parannu Parannu, which will most likely go into production by January 25 or February 10. The film, a love story, will be shot mostly in Dubai, with a few portions set to be filmed in Idukki. “It’s also a feel-good story,” he adds.