Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar biopic to star Mohanlal?

By Express News Service

A biopic of renowned musician Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar is in the works. The buzz doing the rounds is that Mohanlal has been approached for the role. The film will be helmed by musician and filmmaker Vijith Nambiar, who recently made his directorial debut with Munthiri Monchan. It should be noted that Vijith was a student of the late music veteran BA Chidambaranath and Kaithapram Vishwanathan Namboothiri. He has been formally trained in Carnatic music.

A host of talented technicians are expected to be part of this project. The team has begun the pre-production work for the film.