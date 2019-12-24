Tovino Thomas’s superhero film begins rolling

By Express News Service

We had recently reported that Tovino Thomas will be reteaming with Basil Joseph for a superhero movie titled Minnal Murali. The big-budget project, bankrolled by Sophia Paul of Weekend Blockbusters, went on floors yesterday.

The multilingual film, scripted by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew, marks Basil’s third film after Kunjiramayanam and Godha. Director Sameer Thahir is once again returning to the cinematographer’s chair after Thamaasha. Tamil actor Guru Somasundaram (Petta, Aaranya Kaandam) will be essaying an important central character, presumably the principal antagonist. The release is being planned for Onam next year. In a statement, Tovino said, “This one is special for me as we plan to release it in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi simultaneously next year. Incredible to be teaming up with dear Basil Joseph, Weekend Blockbusters, Sameer Thahir and the stellar team behind Minnal Murali. Taking a moment to express my gratitude and seeking all support, encouragement and prayers as you all always have been giving me. Really looking forward to this one. Onam 2020 it is.”

Basil Joseph said, “Compared to my earlier films, this will be a much bigger project. I’m preparing for a big battle that will last so many days.”

Hollywood stuntman Vlad Rimburg will be supervising the action choreography while Manu Jagadh is handling the production design. Livingston Mathew will edit the film and Shaan Rahman is working on the music. Tovino’s superhero costume has been designed by Deepali Noor, who has previously worked in Shankar’s I, AR Murugadoss’ Kaththi, and Anjali Menon’s Bangalore Days.