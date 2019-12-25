Vipin Atley announces fantasy-comedy project

By Express News Service

Following Ben and Homely Meals, Vipin Atley has announced his next, a fantasy-comedy titled Antappante Athbudha Pravarthikal. The film, scripted by and starring Vipin himself, will have Sajid Yahiya, Seban Augustin, Suneesh, Dominic Dom, Moses Thomas, Kalesh, Jerin Jacob, Sreeja, and Susan Mathew as his co-stars.

It is being intended as a satirical take on certain issues plaguing society. The makers have revealed that the film will discuss a debate-worthy topic and that “any resemblance to individuals or society will be purely coincidental”. Santosh Anima will crank the camera while Rajesh Koodoth handles the editing. The release has been scheduled for 2020.