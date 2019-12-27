'June' director Ahammed Khabeer casts Joju George in his next

By Express News Service

Ahammed Khabeer, who made his directorial debut with the Rajisha Vijayan film 'June', is getting ready to make his second film, titled 'Insha Allah', for which he has cast Joju George in the lead role. Joju has collaborated with Ahammed for June, in which he played the dad of the titular character. The script is by Ashiq Aimar. Jithin Stanislaus, who shot June, will be cranking the camera for this one too.

Mahesh Bhuvanend is in charge of editing duties while Ifthi will handle the music. Joju and Sijo Vadakkan are producing it under the banner of Appu Pathu Pappu Production.

Aside from Insha Allah, Joju will be seen in three projects with Fahadh Faasil (Thankam, Malik, and an untitled third), Zakariya’s Halal Love Story, Karthik Subbaraj’s next film, Mammootty’s One, Bhadran’s Joothan, and Kilometres and Kilometres (with Tovino).