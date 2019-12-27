Lal Jr to direct dad’s script, 'Tsunami'

By Express News Service

Following the success of Driving Licence, director Lal Jr has announced his next titled, Tsunami. The title poster was launched on Christmas Day. It came with the tagline, ‘Based on an innocent true story’. Allan Antony is bankrolling it under the banner of Panda Dad Production.

Interestingly, the film’s story and screenplay have been written by his dad Lal, who last wrote for the films, King Liar and Honey Bee 2.5. Lal Jr made his directorial debut with Honey Bee and followed it up with Hi I’m Tony and Honey Bee 2. He recently played the main villain opposite Asif Ali in Arun Kumar Aravind’s Underworld.