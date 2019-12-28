Jayasurya to lead 'Apposthalan'

By Express News Service

Jayasurya has added one more film to his slate of 2020 releases. The actor has announced that he will be playing the main lead in director KS Bava’s 'Apposthalan'. The film has a script by KS Bava and Anwar Huzain. The title poster comes with the tagline, ‘Wrong Man, Wrong Place’.

The team has revealed that the film is based on the present political scenario in Syria. While the details of Jayasurya’s role is being kept under wraps, the actor shared his enthusiasm on bagging the role. “There are some characters that, once we know them, the wait to transform into them is an experience which cannot be described,” said Jayasurya. “When Bava and Arun Narayan (producer) described the story and character to me, I thanked the Almighty for sending them to me. This ‘Apposthalan’ is an embodiment of God.”

Arun Narayan is producing the project under the banner of Arun Narayan Productions. Interestingly, Arun is also the producer of another upcoming Jayasurya project—Rama Sethu, the biopic of E Sreedharan helmed by VK Prakash.The team will start production in February at Cochin, and later move on to Morocco, Syria and Italy to shoot the rest of the film. In addition to some accomplished actors from Malayalam cinema, Apposthalan will also feature names from Egypt and Syria.

The film boasts an accomplished technical team which includes cinematographer Roby Varghese Raj (Captain), editor Kiran Das (Moothon), production designer Gokul Das (Jallikattu), sound designer Jayadevan Chakkadath (Mayaanadhi), and stunt director Sham Kaushal (Dangal).In addition to Apposthalan, Jayasurya will be seen next in Anveshanam, Kathanar, an untitled biopic of actor Sathyan, Sufiyum Sujathayum, and Vellam. His next theatrical release will be Anveshanam.